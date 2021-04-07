Energy transition jobs: Nexamp, American Clean Power, Vision Solar, and more

Nexamp hired Mark Frigo as its VP of energy storage. He most recently was VP and head of energy storage in North America for RWE, an investor-owned utility. At Nexamp, he will focus on identifying new business opportunities in the company’s own generation portfolio and in third-party projects, both standalone and paired with solar.

Vision Solar hired Greg Young as its new chief information officer. He has more than 20 years of experience within the information technology industry, and most recently served as CIO and global VP for Hardinge Inc.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick named Sarah Venuto as director of the Office of External Affairs and Kim Smaczniak as a special counsel in the Office of General Counsel. Venuto served as the Democratic staff director for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and was Chief Counsel to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the current Energy Committee Chair. Most recently, she was VP of public policy at Duke Energy. Smaczniak was managing attorney for the Clean Energy Program at Earthjustice, where she led and set the strategic direction to accelerate the power sector’s transition to clean energy. Earlier, she served as a climate change negotiator for the U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Change, where she led the U.S. climate change mitigation portfolio, including international engagement and coordination with domestic agencies. She also served as counsel to the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

The American Clean Power Association announced two new senior appointments. Rod O’Connor joined ACP as chief commercialization and engagement officer where he’ll spearhead the long-term research and development strategy to identify, vet, and launch new products and services that diversify and expand the association’s offerings. He also will oversee the Meetings & Education and Member Value divisions. O’Connor is president of the ROC Group where he advises leaders in business, government, and politics through strategic transitions. Earlier, he was Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama administration. Jason Clark joined as chief strategy officer responsible for bringing ACP’s mission and vision to life internally and externally. He also will oversee efforts to build relationships with industry and non-profit organizations and forge partnerships and alliances in the renewable energy advocacy space to advance the country’s transition to a majority renewable energy portfolio. Clark was most recently a Partner and the VP of Strategy for Ballast Research. Clark’s hiring means that Heather Meier will now serve as COO where she’ll play a lead role in the growth and expansion of ACP overseeing Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Operations.

Duke Energy said that Regis Repko, currently senior vice president and chief regulated and renewable energy officer, will become senior vice president, generation and transmission market transformation. He is succeeded in his previous role by Paul Draovitch, currently senior vice president, environmental health and safety, CCP and major projects.

Dominion Energy said that its former chairman, president, and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II, aged 66, died after battling cancer. During his career, he chaired the board of the Edison Electric Institute and the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations. In the community, he was chair of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s board of trustees and was appointed to the Board of Visitors at the University of Virginia, where he was rector, and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a member of the board of trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a Council on Foreign Relations independent task force that wrote a 2008 report, “Confronting Climate Change: A Strategy for U.S. Foreign Policy.”