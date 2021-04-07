Duke Energy Renewables looks to build 175 MW of solar in Indiana

Duke Energy Renewables is planning a $180 million, 175 MW solar installation in Indiana. It would cross 1,500 acres of reclaimed strip mine in two counties southwest of Indianapolis.

Company representatives went before the Vigo County Council in early March, seeking a 10-year tax abatement on property and 10-year tax abatement on personal property of $100 million. About 605 acres of the project would be in that county; the remainder would be in Sullivan County.

If the project moves forward, construction could start in 2023, with commercial operation anticipated for mid-2024. The installation would generate about $50 million in taxes over 35 years: $29 million in Vigo County and $21 million in Sullivan County.