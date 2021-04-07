Duke Energy Renewables looks to build 175 MW of solar in Indiana

Duke Energy Renewables is planning a $180 million, 175 MW solar installation in Indiana. It would cross 1,500 acres of reclaimed strip mine in two counties southwest of Indianapolis.
Company representatives went before the Vigo County Council in early March, seeking a 10-year tax abatement on property and 10-year tax abatement on personal property of $100 million. About 605 acres of the project would be in that county; the remainder would be in Sullivan County.
If the project moves forward, construction could start in 2023, with commercial operation anticipated for mid-2024. The installation would generate about $50 million in taxes over 35 years: $29 million in Vigo County and $21 million in Sullivan County.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.