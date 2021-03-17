Energy Transition Jobs: Voltus, Shoals Technologies, Kinder Morgan, and more

Distributed energy resource (DER) platform provider Voltus said that Jon Wellinghoff has joined as its chief regulatory officer. Wellinghoff served as chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and was responsible for landmark FERC Orders 719, 745, and 755, among others, which helped DER integration. In 2016, Wellinghoff joined SolarCity as its first chief policy officer. At Voltus, Wellinghoff will work to implement FERC Order 2222, as well as in global markets to help other countries implement market policies similar to the U.S.

Shoals Technologies Group said that Lori Sundberg, Toni Volpe, and Ty Daul will join its board of directors. Sundberg is executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Western Digital Corp. and has more than 30 years of experience in developing and aligning HR strategy with business needs. Earlier, she served as senior vice president of human resources and ethics at Arizona Public Service Co. Volpe is CEO and a board member of Falck Renewables, a renewable energy and infrastructure development, design, construction, and management firm. He earlier served in senior leadership positions at Enel Green Power. Daul is CEO and a member of the board of directors of Primergy Solar, a developer, owner, and operator of distributed and utility-scale solar PV and energy storage projects. He earlier was vice president of Canadian Solar’s energy project development business throughout North and South America, and was president of Recurrent Energy Group. He also served on the boards of directors of the Solar Energy Industries Association and the Wind Solar Alliance.

Longevity Partners hired Sarah Welton as U.S. business growth director for the East Coast. The European-based company recently entered the North American market and opened a U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas. Prior to joining the company, Welton spent seven years at the International WELL Building Institute.

Portfolio-scale energy solutions company Redaptive announced three new members to its board of directors: Chris Hsu, Audrey Lee, Ph.D., and Paul Rainey. Hsu will serve as board chair and brings 30 years of strategic business leadership experience to Redaptive. He previously was the COO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and CEO of HPE Software-Micro Focus. He is currently the CEO and co-founder of Zibo. Lee is currently senior director of energy strategy at Microsoft. Previously, she was the founding vice president of energy services at Sunrun and held roles at the Energy Storage Association, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, California Public Utilities Commission, and U.S. Department of Energy. Rainey held financial leadership roles spanning 15 years with General Electric, including as CFO of GE Lighting Professional Solutions and its Power Equipment business. He currently is the executive vice president of operations and finance at Penske Media Corp.

Power Integrations said that Jennifer A. Lloyd, Ph.D., will join the company’s board of directors. Lloyd has served in increasingly senior technical and management roles at Analog Devices, a designer and manufacturer of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits. She is currently vice president in charge of the company’s Precision Technology and Platforms Group.

EV Connect won a Gold Stevie for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year in the 2020 American Business Awards for its innovative software platform for managing electric vehicle charging stations.

Technica Communications Founder and CEO Lisa Ann Pinkerton was named Gold winner in the 2020 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations. Pinkerton was recognized for promoting career development for thousands of women in cleantech. She also is a finalist for Woman of the Year in the 2020 Cleanie Awards.

Kinder Morgan formed a new Energy Transition Ventures group to identify, analyze, and pursue commercial opportunities emerging from the low-carbon energy transition. The group will be led by Jesse Arenivas, president of Energy Transition Ventures and CO2, and Anthony Ashley, vice president of Energy Transition Ventures.