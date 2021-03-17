Sunlight Financial secures $2.5b for home solar loans

Sunlight Financial, a point-of-sale residential solar financing platform, said that Tech CU has committed to fund nearly $2.5 billion in residential solar and storage systems sold and installed over the next three years.
The new commitment is expected to fund about 75,000 solar systems and expands on an existing business relationship between Sunlight and the Silicon Valley-based credit union that began in 2015.
Sunlight Financial said it offers five- to 25-year solar loans and is able to deliver instant credit pre-qualifications and approvals. Sunlight’s Orange platform is accessible to solar installers who directly partner with Sunlight, or through an integration with the installer’s platform.
In January, Sunlight announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II. That deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.