New York towns launch a community solar program, but with a twist

The New York State villages of Brockport and Lima are set to begin new community solar opt-out programs. That’s right: opt out.
The pilot was developed by Joule Community Power and is similar to a traditional community solar pilot, but with that one twist. As designed, the municipality signs up the entire population, leveraging the collective buying power at a scale large enough to secure better terms through a single competitive bidding process with solar providers.
Unlike a traditional opt-in program, homeowners are automatically enrolled in the program, with any credits or charges accounted for in their monthly National Grid electricity bill.
What’s more, under this pilot program homeowners who want to take part do not have to undergo a soft credit check, sign a contract with a community distributed generation, or pay separately for the solar credits.
The opt-out community solar program will initially be rolled out to 3,800+ households; those households will be a part of the program for at least 25 years.
Residents are free to opt out at any time and for any reason, with no penalty. Once out, however, they lose the guaranteed 10% price reduction offered through the community solar program.
“Implementing community choice aggregation has been a goal that the Village of Lima has been working on for four years,” stated Lima Mayor John Wadach. “Thanks to the support and expertise of Joule and its local partner Roctricity, we are excited to bring renewable energy at a cost savings to our residents.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.