NTE Energy plans to develop more than 5 GW of solar and storage

NTE Energy, based out of St. Augustine, Florida, announced that it will be developing a nationwide portfolio of more than 5 GW of clean energy projects in the next five years.

The company said it is currently working with investment partners to advance development of 1.2 GW of solar and 3.9 GW of battery energy storage systems, with 3 GW to 4 GW expected to reach commercial operations by 2026.

“Advances in clean energy technology and strong market demand for renewables are positioning 2021 to be a record year,” said Steve Remen, NTE managing director of renewable energy resources.

These projects are set to be developed in the ISO-NE, MISO, ERCOT, NYISO, SERC, PJM, and WECC markets, with some expected to be co-located with new or existing natural gas generation projects.

NTE is no stranger to gigawatt-scale development, as the company has developed 127 GW of various energy projects. Outside of wind and solar, NTE has developed combined cycle natural gas, coal, oil, biomass, hydro, and select other resources.