NTE Energy plans to develop more than 5 GW of solar and storage

NTE Energy, based out of St. Augustine, Florida, announced that it will be developing a nationwide portfolio of more than 5 GW of clean energy projects in the next five years.
The company said it is currently working with investment partners to advance development of 1.2 GW of solar and 3.9 GW of battery energy storage systems, with 3 GW to 4 GW expected to reach commercial operations by 2026.
“Advances in clean energy technology and strong market demand for renewables are positioning 2021 to be a record year,” said Steve Remen, NTE managing director of renewable energy resources.
These projects are set to be developed in the ISO-NE, MISO, ERCOT, NYISO, SERC, PJM, and WECC markets, with some expected to be co-located with new or existing natural gas generation projects.
NTE is no stranger to gigawatt-scale development, as the company has developed 127 GW of various energy projects. Outside of wind and solar, NTE has developed combined cycle natural gas, coal, oil, biomass, hydro, and select other resources.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.