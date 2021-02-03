Standard Solar adds 17 projects to its community solar portfolio

Standard Solar, a Maryland-based development, funding, ownership, and operation company focused on commercial and community solar assets, announced the financing and operation of 17 community solar projects in Minnesota and Massachusetts totaling 24.6 MW.

Tax equity financing was secured in a partnership with Crestmark, a division of MetaBank N.A.

Sixteen of the projects are in Minnesota, and all are operating. According to Standard Solar, the projects are expected to generate 3.89 million kWh annually for a mix of commercial and residential subscribers under long-term contracts.

The 2.8 MW project in Massachusetts is expected to be fully online this month.

With the addition of these projects, Standard Solar’s portfolio of operational community solar projects exceeds 175 MW.