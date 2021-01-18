Naturgy enters U.S. renewables market with acquisition, plans $1.8b investment

Spanish energy company Naturgy has entered the U.S. renewables market with the acquisition of solar and energy storage developer Hamel Renewables. According to a Reuters report, the deal is valued at $57 million.
In an announcement, Naturgy said Hamel Renewables’ project portfolio includes 8 GW of solar and 4.6 GW of energy storage across nine states. Of these projects, 25 sites totaling 3.2 GW of solar and 2 GW storage could be operational before 2026.
The integrated gas and electricity company said it plans to invest up to $1.8 billion in the U.S. over the next five years to reach 1.85 GW of operational solar capacity in 2025. The company retains the option to develop the remaining pipeline, adding up to 8 GW of solar projects until 2030.
As part of the transaction, Naturgy also signed an exclusive five-year development agreement with Candela Renewables, a utility-scale developer founded by former First Solar workers in 2018.
Naturgy said its initial U.S. market investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing renewable energy internationally, focusing on stable geographies and early-stage projects.
The company’s renewables portfolio includes wind, hydroelectric, and solar projects in its domestic market and abroad. The company reported 403 MW of total installed solar capacity in Spain and Brazil at the end of 2019.
Naturgy and gas company Enagás also recently announced plans to build one of the largest hydrogen plants in Spain. The aim is to produce up to 9,000 tons per year of renewable hydrogen from a 400 MW PV plant and an electrolyzer of up to 60 MW.
Naturgy joins other European companies making moves into the U.S. renewables market. Earlier in January, French energy giant Total entered a joint venture to build 1.6 GW of U.S. solar and storage.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.