First Solar CEO: Ohio must join the fight to save America’s solar industry

Ohio must join the fight to save America’s solar industry: First Solar CEO Mark Widmar: Few Ohioans would have noticed a U.S. presidential proclamation, issued in October, intended to close a loophole in trade policy that previously allowed a flood of two-sided solar panels from China. Even fewer would know that an organization with a history of advocating in favor of solar panel imports subsequently attempted to and failed to block the effort to close the loophole as part of a broader legal fight against measures to prevent the dumping of Chinese-made solar panels. Failure of this effort reflects a long history of bipartisan agreement that America’s solar manufacturers deserve a level playing field. Why is this important for Ohioans? Because Ohio is the only state that possesses virtually all aspects of the solar manufacturing chain. From R&D to manufacturing — including development, construction, operations, and the nation’s premier solar recycling facility — Ohio has it all. It’s estimated that Ohio’s solar industry directly employs almost 8,000 people statewide and indirectly supports thousands of other jobs. Source: Cleveland.com

America’s largest solar project coming to Northeast Texas: A leading private developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, Invenergy, announced the construction of a 1,310-megawatt solar-energy facility in Northeast Texas. The Samson Solar Energy Center will be the largest solar-energy project in the United States and will support sustainability goals for three Texas municipalities and five major consumer brands. When completed, the center will provide power for AT&T, Honda, McDonald’s, Google, Home Depot, and the cities of Bryan, Denton and Garland. The Samson Solar Center will be located in Lamar, Red River and Franklin counties. The project involves a $1.6 billion capital investment and will support up to 600 jobs throughout the 36-month construction period. More information on the Samson Solar Energy Center here. Source: Wichita Falls Times Record News

C2 Energy Capital has purchased California’s largest floating solar project from Ciel & Terre. Located in Windsor, the 1.78-MW installation uses Ciel & Terre’s technology to float a grid of 4,959 solar modules on the surface of the Town of Windsor’s largest recycled water storage pond, powering the town’s wastewater treatment facility and saving $4 million in electric costs over the next 20 years. The system covers 22% of the pond’s surface and can be easily expanded. Source: C2 Energy Capital

