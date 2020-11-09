Morning Brief: Five consequences of a Biden administration for US energy, 150-MW solar project in Wisconsin is complete

Five consequences of a Biden administration for U.S. energy: Joe Biden will enter the White House with a goal of setting the U.S. on course for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and will take the U.S. back into the Paris climate agreement. According to WoodMac, these are some of the most significant energy consequences of the new administration.

A boost for offshore wind Restrictions on oil and gas development New hurdles for oil and gas infrastructure projects Support for electric vehicles No quick relaxation of sanctions on Iran

The first large-scale solar energy project in Wisconsin is complete and has began powering the Madison area. It’s the 150-MW Two Creeks Solar facility — Madison Gas & Electric (MGE) owns 50 MW; Wisconsin Public Service owns 100 MW. Two Creeks features 500,000 solar panels across 800 acres in Manitowoc County. MGE will also own 100 MW of the 300 MW at Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County. Source: Madison Gas and Electric, WMTV