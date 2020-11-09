Morning Brief: Five consequences of a Biden administration for US energy, 150-MW solar project in Wisconsin is complete

Five consequences of a Biden administration for U.S. energy: Joe Biden will enter the White House with a goal of setting the U.S. on course for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and will take the U.S. back into the Paris climate agreement. According to WoodMac, these are some of the most significant energy consequences of the new administration.
- A boost for offshore wind
- Restrictions on oil and gas development
- New hurdles for oil and gas infrastructure projects
- Support for electric vehicles
- No quick relaxation of sanctions on Iran
The first large-scale solar energy project in Wisconsin is complete and has began powering the Madison area. It’s the 150-MW Two Creeks Solar facility — Madison Gas & Electric (MGE) owns 50 MW; Wisconsin Public Service owns 100 MW. Two Creeks features 500,000 solar panels across 800 acres in Manitowoc County. MGE will also own 100 MW of the 300 MW at Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County. Source: Madison Gas and Electric, WMTV
As Bowman and Landes turkey farm gets ready for Thanksgiving this year, it’s bottom line is boosted by a solar panel system that will produce nearly all the electricity the farm uses. The New Carlisle turkey farm has about 70,000 free range birds, and about a third of their barns are covered with 576 solar panels. In the first full year of operation, the system will offset more than $26,000 in the cost of the electricity the farm now purchases from its electric utility, according to Jess Ennis, president of Sun Lion Energy of Hudson, Ohio, the installer. Source: Dayton Daily News
Two Republicans and a Democrat were leading in the race to secure three of the five seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates publicly owned utilities in a state that faces growing challenges from the effects of climate change. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday morning showed Republican Lea Márquez Peterson, Democrat Anna Tovar and Republican Jim O’Connor were leading in the six-way race, but hundreds of thousands of votes still have to be counted. Source: KOLD
