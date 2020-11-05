Morning Brief: NextEra Energy Resources selling off most of 1-GW portfolio, Solar on older facilities

NextEra Energy Resources is going to sell a 90% interest in a 1,000- MW portfolio of long-term contracted renewables assets and a 100% interest in a 100-MW solar-plus-storage project for approximately $1.3 billion in total proceeds, including tax equity, and subject to working capital and other adjustments. The portfolio is being acquired by NextEra Energy Partners and a consortium of private infrastructure investors led by KKR (the investors) in two separate transactions. The sale proceeds are expected to be redeployed into new wind, solar and battery storage growth opportunities, including NextEra Energy Resources’ more than 15,000-MW renewables backlog. Source: NextEra Energy Resources

Centrica Business Solutions, completed a 2.5-MW rooftop solar installation at Shelter Creek Condominiums in San Bruno, California. The project, which began in 2017, will offset the facility’s energy usage by 70% and is expected to generate 3,632,773 kilowatt-hours annually. “Shelter Creek is a good example of how even older facilities can be sustainable with some enhancements,” said Chris Covell, head of Centrica Business Solutions North America. Source: Centrica Business Solutions

French energy company Engie has reportedly scuttled a multibillion-dollar deal to import liquefied natural gas from a planned Texas facility, and this is more than a business story. “Engie has decided not to proceed with commercial discussions with NextDecade on this gas supply project,” the company tells S&P Global Platts, making official the demise that has been rumored for weeks. The French government pressured Engie to scrap the deal with the Texas-based NextDecade over concerns about greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. shale gas production. Per the Wall Street Journal, the French decision is “raising alarms in the American energy industry that environmental concerns could limit the foreign market” for U.S. LNG. Source: Axios

Fracking employs millions of Americans? No way. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette claims eliminating fracking would cost 19 million jobs, a sharp increase from the 10 million jobs previously claimed by the Trump administration based on a questionable industry analysis. Economists dismiss President Trump’s claims that fracking supports 300,000 jobs in Wisconsin, a state that has no oil and gas reserves but does supply sand for drilling. Trump claimed during a recent speech that there are currently 940,000 natural-gas jobs in Pennsylvania. According to a March analysis of federal employment data by environmental group Food & Water Watch, there were approximately 636,000 jobs directly related to oil and natural gas extraction from 2016-2018 nationally. Sources: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Fox Business, The Conversation, Pittsburgh City Paper)