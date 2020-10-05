Morning Brief: 1366 CEO says tandem cells are ‘most important innovation in solar since solar was first conceived’

The CEO of kerfless silicon wafer “startup” 1366 Technologies Frank van Mierlo is on the record as stating: “I’ve never doubted silicon. We really believed in it. The learning curve had been holding steady for 45 years – it’s a pretty predicable line. Why would that stop?” Yet, here’s van Mierlo at a recent talk saying that tandem modules made from a high-bandgap and a low-bandgap material are “the most important innovation in solar since solar was first conceived in Bell Labs in 1954.”
Over the years, 1366 Tech has raised more than $140 million from investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Tokuyama, North Bridge, Polaris, VantagePoint, Energy Technology Ventures, Hanwha Chemical, Ventizz Capital and Haiyin Capital. The company has won several million dollars’ worth of DOE grants and has used a $150 million loan guarantee offer from the DOE’s 1705 program. 1366’s technology forms wafers directly, using molten silicon, instead of silicon ingots sawn into wafers.
The proposed 150-MW Superior Solar Project in Sands Township, Michigan, headed by Savion, is in the early stages of planning and development. Savion is developing 69 solar projects in 24 states. “We’re here (today) to talk about this area as a potential project and get information from the community in order to design the project in a way that’s harmonious with existing land use,” said Courtney Timmons, development director for Savion, noting the need for solar power in the area, with the recent closures of the Presque Isle Power Plant and Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette.
Even after a report stated the company is a fraud, a reported SEC investigation and the resignation of its founder, some traders continue to buy Nikola shares. The stock jumped 14.5% on Sept. 30, 17.7% on Oct. 1 and even edged up 0.5% on Friday. Source: Axios
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
Some on grid power inverters can have current coils attatched, as an option, that makes sure your panels don’t send any power back on the grid but reduces the output to just what your home needs. They also have the same thing available for battery systems because many countries, on our planet, do not want to pay Rooftop solar customers for daytime energy because they need to keep their generation facilites running at full usage to pay their bills. This is why the need for home batteries, that cost less and have a 25 year life expectancy, is so important going forward.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.