Morning Brief: GAF Energy and Sunnova partner to offer roof-integrated PV and solar services

GAF Energy, a provider of roof-integrated solar solutions, and Sunnova, a U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, announced a partnership to provide homeowners with GAF Energy’s DecoTech 2.0 solar roofing system together with Sunnova’s solar service offerings. The partnership leverages both companies’ reach in the new home and re-roof markets and exemplifies the growing convergence between roofing and solar. GAF Energy introduced the updated DecoTech 2.0 earlier this year. Source: GAF Energy (pv magazine reported on GAF Energy’s roof intergrated solar earlier this year.)
California’s recent woes began near the end of last week, as severe region-wide heat led the grid operator to issue an emergency alert and conservation request warning about potential capacity risks. On Friday, as evening approached, solar generation began to fall as expected, requiring other resources to ramp up to maintain reserve margins. Managing periods during this time, the well-known ‘duck curve,’ is usually predictable and hence straightforward. However, with hot temperatures continuing into the evening, air conditioning needs remained high. After a natural gas unit tripped offline, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a Stage 3 Electrical Emergency, and directed utilities, particularly PG&E, to begin load-shedding. By implementing rolling blackouts that impacted 200,000-250,000 customers per hour, overall grid reliability was maintained. On Saturday, continuing heat and additional generation outages again led to implementation of short blackouts. Source: Utility Dive
Western Australia’s largest operating solar project: Risen Energy’s 132-MW Merredin Solar Farm has joined the Western Australian grid. The project finalized its commissioning process and is now exporting clean energy at 100% capacity. Source: pv magazine Australia
Ameren Illinois and Google Nest just announced a new program to deliver low-cost (~$14) smart thermostats to even more customers in the utilty’s service area. This program is building on Ameren IL’s existing thermostat offers and assistance programs and pushing Illinois toward their commitment to reduce emissions by at least 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. The program is the latest in a string of more than 10 different utilities offering customers low- or no-cost Nest thermostats, breaking down price barriers that can limit access to smart tech. See the full details of the offering here. More smart thermostats in more homes also open up future opportunities like virtual power plants for grid management. Source: Amaren
1 comment
Our next door neighbors have a Nest thermostat. The oldest daughter is friends with our daughter. When she comes over she is usually wearing a hoodie or sweat top and says their house is freezing. She said they tried to turn the temp up, but then the heat kicks on – in the summer. Luckily they have solar panels so they are self consuming, but still. I have no doubt that it is user error, but still if the average person can’t get it do a comfortable set point then it is pretty useless.
We have a not so smart thermostat that is programmable. Seems easier to deal with.
