Morning Brief: Best Buy’s big solar installation, Massachusetts’ largest landfill project

In pursuit of the company’s goal of reducing carbon emissions in operations 75% by 2030 (over a 2009 baseline), Best Buy has announced the commercial operation of its Best Buy Solar Field, located in Martin, South Carolina. The 630-acre installation has a capacity of 103 MW and generates 174,000 MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 260 Best Buy stores each year. As for the carbon reduction goal, this installation represents a 6% reduction in emissions by itself. Source: Best Buy

CS Energy has completed the largest landfill solar-plus-storage system in Massachusetts: a 4.5 MWdc solar project with a 3.8 MWh lithium-ion storage solution on a landfill cap site located in Amesbury. The project is one of the first solar plus storage projects to participate in the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program. The installation also puts CS Energy over 160 MW of solar installed on landfills to date. Source: CS Energy

SolarEdge is set to launch the company’s newest product, the Energy Hub Inverter with Prism Technology. Through the Energy Hub Inverter, SolarEdge hopes to achieve higher levels of flexibility in home backup, all while simplifying installation, as the solution supports seamless integration with SolarEdge’s Smart EV Charger and future smart energy devices. The Energy Hub Inverter supports up to 200% DC oversizing and can power part of or the entire home, up to 200A, during grid outages. Source: SolarEdge

Stem Inc has launched its first solar+storage independent power producer site in Blandford, Mass, as part of a collaboration with Syncarpha Capital, LLC, a leading investment company. The aforementioned project represents the first 8MWh of a 28MWh portfolio of large-scale solar plus storage projects that Stem is operating for Syncarpha throughout Massachusetts. Stem’s AI platform will allow the project to participate within wholesale markets managed by the ISO-New England while also supporting compliance with requirements for federal investment tax credits and the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program. Source: Stem Inc

PCL Construction Services has begun work on the 20 MW Odom Solar Farm, located near the city of Moultrie in Colquitt County, Georgia. The installation is being done for Silicon Ranch and is part of a portfolio of projects that will provide power to Walton Electric Membership Corporation as part of the utility’s agreement to supply 100% renewable energy for Facebook’s data center in Newton County, Georgia. In pursuit of this agreement, Silicon Ranch and Walton Electric Membership Corporation have already executed contracts for 435 MW of new renewable energy generation. Source: PCL Construction Services