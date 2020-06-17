Solytic launches solar monitoring platform comparison tool

Solytic, a Germany-based PV monitoring software startup, has released an online tool that compares the major commercially available solar monitoring software options.

The tool covers all major solar monitoring platforms, including SMA, SolarLog, Meteocontrol and, of course, Solytic’s own platform.

In terms of what’s being compared, the tool compares each platform based on 10 different criteria: platform cost for per 1 MW generated annually, if the platform requires independent additional hardware, if the program offers a ticketing system to initiate and manage work processes, if the program has configurable system performance reports, if the platform can recognize and communicate errors to the operator, how the platform interprets error patterns, if the platform offers irradiation data to calculate performance, if the platform uses data to generate a system’s performance ratio, if the platform distinguishes between a technical string plan and a digital twin and portfolio management.

Unsurprisingly, Solytic’s platform garnered the best results of the group, according to this comparison. The platform registered the lowest platform cost for per 1 MW generated annually, requires no additional independent,hardware and offers every other feature tracked by the comparison.

Following closely behind came Gantner’s Web Portal, with features nearly identical to Solytic’s, except for a roughly 55% higher MW generation cost per year. The other two comparable platforms deemed comparable to Solytic by this tool came from Quantum’s Renewable Cloud and Synaptiq. Both do not publicly share their platform cost for per 1 MW generated annually, but offer the same features as Solytic, with Synaptiq being the only platform scored to offer optional string plan/digital twin distinguishment.

Accelerated expectations

In March, Solytic secured what the company described as “a medium seven-digit sum in its Series A round,” which translates to roughly $9 million. Key investments came from Swedish energy company Vattenfall, a supporter since 2017, EWE, an energy company based out of Oldenburg, Germany and newcomer THELO Investors.

Upon the announcement of this funding, Solytic aims to expand its monitoring platform from 100,000 PV plants to 1,000,000 in just three years. So while it certainly wasn’t the sole reason for creating the comparison tool, comparing your company’s platform against the industry leaders isn’t a bad way to get your product into the minds of potential customers.