Job Moves: New CEO at Solaria, plus Primergy, NovaSource, Lithos, EPRI, APS, MEI, ACORE

Solaria, a provider of high-efficiency solar panels, named Tony Alvarez, former senior VP at Cypress Semiconductor, to the role of CEO, and Howard Wenger, former president of SunPower Systems, to the role of president. Suvi Sharma, Solaria founder, will keep a board seat and continue to be involved in product and growth strategy.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an investor in renewable energy infrastructure, launched Primergy Solar to acquire, develop, and operate distributed and utility-scale solar PV-plus-storage projects in North America. Primergy will develop the 690 MW Gemini solar project and its mammoth 380 MW/1,400 MWh lithium-ion battery.

Newly-appointed CEO Ty Daul joins Primergy from Recurrent Energy where he served as president.

Tim Larrison was named CFO and joins from his prior role as CFO of ENGIE Storage.

Adam Larner, previously a senior director of Primergy, has been appointed to the role of COO.

Timothy Dierauf is now director of research and technology at NovaSource. Dierauf was part of the management buyout and spinout of the SunPower O&M group. SunPower sold its solar O&M business to Canadian private equity firm Clairvest Group for an undisclosed sum.

Barbara Lockwood was promoted to senior VP of public policy at Arizona Public Service. APS, Arizona’s largest utility, has a decarbonization goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, with a 65% by 2030 landmark.

Annie Haas VanKorn is senior project manager of technology innovation at Electric Power Research Institute and program co-lead of Incubatenergy, a network of startup incubators focused on emerging energy technologies.

Ryan Kushner is co-founder and director of startups at Third Derivative, “a capital and corporate-integrated accelerator, built to radically change the rate of change (aka, the third derivative) of climate innovation.” It’s a joint venture of Rocky Mountain Institute and New Energy Nexus.

ACORE is looking for a director for its Macro Grid Initiative, a campaign to accelerate public and policymaker support for an expanded national and eastern interconnection to enable high renewable energy penetration.

Systems Sunlight, a provider of industrial energy storage products, promoted Lampros Bisalas to CEO. Lampros will retain his responsibilities as managing director of Sunlight’s European battery assembly in Verona, Italy.

Madison Energy Investments named Guillermo Coustasse as general counsel — assisting on origination, construction, acquisitions and financing. Prior to joining MEI, Guillermo held senior legal roles at top solar developers. Madison Energy Investments develops, owns and operates distributed generation assets in the C&I and small utility-scale sectors.

Rob Sweney is now VP of engineering at Lithos Energy, an American lithium-ion battery builder. Sweney was previously with Alta Motors and Tiveni.