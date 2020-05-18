Morning Brief: Secret Air Force space plane to beam solar power to Earth, Tesla’s ‘million-mile’ battery

The U.S. Air Force launched its secret X-37B space plane on Sunday for a long-duration mission in low Earth orbit. Ahead of its sixth launch, the Air Force gave some rare details about its cargo: a solar panel developed by the Naval Research Lab will be used to conduct the first orbital experiment with space-based solar power. The premise is to convert the sun’s energy into microwaves and beam it down, an idea from science fiction writer Isaac Asimov in the 1940s.

This experiment is likely related to the Air Force Research Lab’s Space SSPIDR program, an effort to collect solar energy with high-efficiency solar cells, convert it to RF, and then beam it to earth — providing an energy source to forward operating bases with limited access to traditional power sources. AFRL awarded Northrop Grumman a $100M contract for space-based experiments supporting this program. Sources: U.S. Space Force, Wired, C4isrnet