Jinko launches PV module with record output of 580 W

JinkoSolar, the world’s largest solar module supplier in 2019, launched a new module series including a panel boasting a record-setting 580 W of power output.

Jinko uses a tiling ribbon technology for these monocrystalline PERC-cell modules, with an efficiency of 21.4% — available in mono and bifacial versions. The new series also includes two 530 W panels, as well as a 430 W panel for the distributed-generation PV market.



“We developed these products based on our long experience in both big power plants and the residential market,” Alberto Cuter, Jinko’s general manager for LatAm and Italy, told pv magazine.



Jinko plans to begin production of the new series in the fourth quarter of this year.

Cuter added that the module was designed with the support of inverter manufacturers such as Huawei, Sungrow, SMA, Fimer and SolarEdge. Solar trackers providers such as Soltec, Arctech Solar, Nextracker, and Array Technologies also provided input.



Cuter explained that the new panel line can “reduce the LCOE at a very competitive level, making solar power plants much more competitive than in the past. We also reduced the logistics cost for module transport, which represents about 5% to 7% of its total cost.”

Jinko has upgraded the performance warranty for the series by offering 2% degradation in the first year and a 0.45% linear warranty for the remaining 24 years, Cuter said. Thus far, the modules have only been tested internally, but the company will soon move forward with third-party performance certifications.

Here are some additional specs on the product.

