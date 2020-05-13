Job Moves at Sunrun, SMA, sPower, Enel X, Fluence, Emerson Collective, ENGIE, Arevon, Posigen

Brett Gonce , previously with SunPower, is now EVP of operations at PosiGen , a New Orleans-headquartered solar installer.

Sunrun hired Tom vonReichbauer as CFO, succeeding Bob Komin . vonReichbauer was previously CFO of Nest and later VP at Google. Sunrun reported strong solar deployments and revenue to start 2020, even with orders decreasing by as much as 40% for periods in March for the residential installer and financier.

Jennifer Lynn-Cogdell is now development manager at sPower. She previously worked in development roles at E.ON and ET Capital. A few weeks ago, sPower was finally able to secure financing for its massive 620 MW Spotsylvania solar energy project.

Alison Mickey is now director of communications at Fluence Energy, a Siemens and AES energy storage company. Mickey was most recently at Mission Control Communications.

Nathan J. Stumpff, previously with Catamount Solar, is now senior O&M portfolio manager at solar inverter stalwart, SMA America. SMA shipped 11.4 GW in 2019 and, despite the current coronavirus crisis, confirmed its sales guidance for the 2020 fiscal year of between $1.09 billion and $1.19 billion.

Anand Narayanan was promoted to VP of asset management at Arevon, a power generation asset manager and Capital Dynamics affiliate.

Madeline Milani is now marketing manager for demand generation at Enel X. Milani was previously with ForeFront Power. In 2018, demand response pioneer EnerNOC was rebranded into Enel X.

Michael Bruce is now senior director of venture investing at Emerson Collective. Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy, was the first Distinguished Fellow at the social impact organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.