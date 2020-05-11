Morning Brief: Tesla looks to revive solar business with ‘Solar Price Match Guarantee’

Tesla is offering a “Solar Price Match Guarantee” to fulfill its “promise of providing [customers] with the lowest priced solar.” In order to be eligible for the price match guarantee, “The proposal must offer a system that includes an inverter, a minimum 10-year warranty and is the same or larger than the Tesla solar system.” Tesla installed 35 MW of solar in Q1, down 35% from the 54 MW installed in Q4 2019, and down 26% from Q1 2019’s mark of 47 MW. Tesla’s solar business is glaringly down from its installation peaks of years past. Source: Tesla

Developers pitch 16 GW of solar in coal-fueled Indiana: Indiana’s Lake County is exploring changes to its land-use rules that could pave the way for the first truly large-scale solar farms in the state (a state with no renewable energy purchasing mandate). Historically reliant on coal, Indiana’s utilities plan to shutter more than two-thirds of the state’s coal-fired generating capacity in the next two decades, including more than 7,500 MW in the next 10 years, a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis found. “A total of more than 16,000 MW of solar resources, with online dates mainly between 2021 and 2023, are proposed in a state that had just 428 MW of operating behind-the-meter and larger-scale solar capacity at the start of 2020, according to the SEIA. Source: S&P Global

Four solar co-ops launch to help Ohioans go solar: Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors is launching four solar co-ops in Ohio, in Akron, Cuyahoga County, Dayton, and Youngstown. The co-ops will help homeowners and small business owners purchase solar panels and electric vehicle chargers at a group rate from a single installer. Source: WDTN.com

Post-pandemic energy investments could give green hydrogen a big boost: Hydrogen has long been touted as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Now, as major economies prepare green investments to kickstart growth, advocates spy a golden chance to drag the niche energy into the mainstream of a post-pandemic world. Green hydrogen was pushed to the fore last week when Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said the technology was “ready for the big time” and urged governments to channel investments into the fuel. Source: Reuters