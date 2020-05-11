Giant 690-MW Gemini solar project near Las Vegas on BLM land gets the go-ahead

Declaring it part of the Trump administration’s “all of the above approach to domestic energy production,” the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) just announced the approval of a proposal to construct and operate the 690 MW Gemini solar project — what will be the largest solar project in the U.S. upon completion.
The land proposed for the enormous development is on the Moapa River Indian Reservation, 33 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Among the concerns was the project’s visual impact on an historic railroad camp, as well as the Old Spanish National Historic Trail.
Those issues have been mitigated. New methods of working with native vegetation and wildlife are being implemented. Desert tortoises are being relocated during construction, later to be returned — and the project is full-speed ahead for developers Arevia Power and Solar Partners XI.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed the record of decision (ROD) for the developers to construct the $1 billion project that could generate enough electricity to power 260,000 homes in the Las Vegas region and energy markets in Southern California.
Casey Hammond, principal deputy assistant secretary at the Interior Department said, in a conference call, “Domestic energy production on federal lands remains fundamental to our national security and the achievements of the Trump administration.”
The on-site construction workforce is expected to average 500 to 700 construction workers, with a peak of up to 900 workers, supporting up to an additional 1,100 jobs in the local community and injecting an estimated $712.5 million into the economy during construction, according to a release.
The Secretary signed the ROD after an extensive battery of public meetings, commentary and protests on the Draft EIS. The BLM also held government-to-government consultations with the Moapa Band of Paiutes, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Fort Mojave Tribe, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, Bishop Paiute Tribe, Colorado River Indian Tribes and the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe.
Some early approvals
The decision approved a right-of-way grant for the Gemini project and authorized solar facilities that include:
- 34.5 kilovolt overhead and underground collector lines
- A 2-acre operation and maintenance facility
- Three substations
- Internal access roads, access roads along generation tie-lines, a perimeter road
- Perimeter fencing
- Water storage tanks for fire protection, drainage control features, a potential on-site water well or a new water pipeline
- Improvements to the existing NV Energy facilities to support interconnection.
The two-phase project is anticipated to be completed as early as 2022, and will feature a mammoth 380 MW/1,400 MWh lithium-ion battery, one of the largest known to pv magazine.
Mr. Hammond of the Department of Interior said in today’s phone briefing, “This decision is an important moment in Nevada history.”
1 comment
“Those issues have been mitigated. New methods of working with native vegetation and wildlife are being implemented. Desert tortoises are being relocated during construction, later to be returned — and the project is full-speed ahead for developers Arevia Power and Solar Partners XI.”
This is “old” news as during the 2003 to 2007 alternative energy generation push in Riverside County, CA, the desert tortoise was “determined endangered” by government biologists. The (problem) is environmental “protection” in the name of the dwindling population of desert tortoises is poor science, committed by those with degrees and crushing student loan debt. It has been known by desert dwellers for decades, when one see’s crows flying around in the desolate desert, they are looking for the young and eggs to feed upon. Thin out the crow population and you will bring back the tortoise, quail, and dove population. The Government has already “decided” that any fencing around one of these solar PV farms, will have a gap under the fence of about 8 inches by 14 inches every 125 feet to allow desert tortoises to pass under fences and into the solar PV farm. IF you really want to protect them, thin out their predators and they will take care of the rest themselves.
Groups cry about the affects of burning coal, burning natural gas, burning bio-fuel and yet they stop large scale alternative energy projects in the name of endangered species. I’d say every coal fired plant allowed to keep operating while much cleaner, non-fueled generation is available, kills more flora and fauna than clearing 5,000 acres and putting in 2 million solar PV panels to generate energy.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.