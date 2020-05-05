Morning Brief: solar is ‘essential’ in New Jersey, renewables generated more electricity than coal in April

Solar construction has been deemed ‘essential’ in New Jersey, following some confusion around Gov. Phil Murphy’s Public Health Emergency declaration. Solar projects, in terms of the declaration, fall under Executive Order 122, which stipulates “utility projects, including those necessary for energy and electricity production and transmission’’ may continue construction during the emergency. This order also covers single-family home residential projects, but does not specifically mention commercial and industrial. Source: NJ Spotlight

In a first for any month, renewables generated more electricity than coal on every day in April, new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows. This impressive stretch actually began on March 25, when utility-scale solar, wind and hydropower collectively produced more than coal-fired generation, and has continued for at least 40 straight days through May 3, according to preliminary figures from the EIA’s Hourly Electric Grid Monitor. Source: IEEFA

Musk on cusp of $730 million award, even after tweet tanks stock: Not even a pandemic — or a tweet — can push Elon Musk off the path toward claiming the first piece of his moonshot pay package. Barring a sudden and massive plunge in the Tesla’s market value, its CEO is poised to meet the final performance threshold needed to claim the first of 12 tranches as early as next week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The options would yield Musk a windfall of about $730 million if he exercised them immediately and sold the shares. Source: Bloomberg

The 16 MW Camilla Solar Plant in Pelham, Georgia has reached commercial operation. Developed by Invenergy, the project employed 300 during peak construction, with construction having begun in 2018. The project is expected to save the county more than $12 million in taxes over its first decade of operation. Source: WALB 10

Encore Renewable Energy secures approval for 5 MW solar project in Maine: Encore Renewable Energy announced the approval of all permits required to construct a 5 MW solar array in Oakland, Maine on underutilized land near the center of the town. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the company continues to work remotely. According to SEIA’s Solar Market Insights Report, Maine is projected to develop 873 MW of solar over the next 5 years.

A new discovery redefines Egyptian mummification and burial.