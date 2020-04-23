Los Angeles to explore solar partnership with the Navajo Nation

The Los Angeles City Council has directed the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to report on “the feasibility of entering into partnerships with the Navajo Nation to implement cost-effective solar and clean energy projects for the City.” The City Council motion notes that recommended projects should “assess the benefits to ratepayers” and provide “environmental justice and economic equity to the Navajo Nation.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and other leaders worked with Los Angeles City Council member Mitch O’Farrell to develop the motion to explore a partnership, as reported by the Navajo Post. The City Council passed the motion unanimously.

LADWP, the municipal utility for Los Angeles, owned a 21.2% share (477 MW) in the coal-fired Navajo Generating Station, receiving power from the plant for several decades until selling its ownership stake in 2016; the coal plant was retired late last year.

Nicole Horseherder, a participant in President Nez’s presentation to the City Council, said in a pv magazine interview that she would like Los Angeles to commit to buying renewable power from the Navajo Nation. Such a power purchase commitment would greatly facilitate any Navajo Nation solar project, as the Navajo Nation has abundant land as well as grid access, the other two key elements needed for solar development. Horseherder is executive director of the clean energy group Tó Nizhóní Ání.

Speaking to the equity concern expressed in the City Council motion, Horseherder said that the Navajo Generating Station operators purchased coal from the Navajo Nation at “rock bottom prices,” leased land from the Navajo Nation “at a really low price,” and “even [obtained] water rights for free.” For renewable energy development going forward, she aims for a business structure that is “beneficial to the Navajo Nation.”

“The challenge” to developing a partnership with Los Angeles, she said, will be that the Los Angeles City Council “has expertise and a clear process in place about how to develop a partnership plan, and write up leases and agreements,” while the Navajo Nation “doesn’t have that expertise and doesn’t have a clear path.”

Horseherder’s group joined with two other groups to launch the Navajo Equitable Economy project, which calls for transition assistance for coal plant closures, and says that “until relatively recently, the Navajo Nation was grossly underpaid in the lease of land to Navajo Generating Station owners, by tens of millions of dollars a year for decades.” The project also calls for the Navajo Nation government “to develop a clear, efficient process for developers to follow to be able to build projects on Navajo land or Navajo-owned land that assures benefits to local communities.”

Navajo Power CEO Brett Isaac has similarly called for efficient Navajo government approval processes for renewable energy projects.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, tasked by the City Council with completing its feasibility study on a partnership with the Navajo Nation by March 20, has “not yet published” the report, said the utility’s press office, adding “at this time, we have no updates.”

The City Council motion also directs LADWP to “meet with representatives of the Navajo Nation to explore the viability of implementing cost-effective solar and clean energy projects for the City on tribal lands, and any associated impacts.”