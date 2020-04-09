Morning Brief: 215 MW Fresno County project using First Solar Series 6 panels starts construction

Construction on the 215 MW Fresno County Little Bear Solar Project is now underway. Little Bear will sell energy and RECs to Marin Clean Energy under 20-year busbar power purchase agreements. In addition to creating approximately 500 jobs during the construction of the facility, the project will contribute over $2 million in sales and property taxes. Longroad Energy acquired the development project from First Solar last year. Swinerton Renewable Energy was the EPC with Series 6 panels from First Solar, Power Electronics inverters, and trackers from NEXTracker. Source: Environment+Energy Leader

Terra Pave top-seal white albedo is an eco-friendly permanent soil binder that transforms the ground into a concrete-like structure that prevents panel soiling and vegetation growth and provides a permanent white color. The efficiency of bifacial solar panels is highly dependent on the albedo or reflective quality of the ground; natural ground has low albedo. Because of that, it is hard for developers to create accurate revenue models. Source: Terra Pave

Peak Clean Energy, a utility-scale renewable energy developer, sold its solar development pipeline to hep global, a German-based private equity fund and vertically integrated solar power firm. The acquisition includes a series of near-term projects and will drive hep’s utility-scale development in the U.S. Source: Marathon Capital

esVolta has been selected to deliver a a 15 MW/60 MWh Li-ion battery to California Choice Energy Authority, a hybrid joint powers authority made up of five operational community choice aggregations in the cities of Lancaster, Pico Rivera, Rancho Mirage, San Jacinto, and the Town of Apple Valley, California. esVolta has approximately 575 MWh of energy storage projects in operation, under construction, or under development. We reported on esVolta earlier this year. Source: esVolta