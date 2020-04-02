Morning Brief: New Mexico utility breaks up with coal, Tesla adds commercial storage ordering

Public Service Company of New Mexico is breaking up with coal, as the utility has been approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to abandon the San Juan Generating Station and use low-interest bonds through the Energy Transition Act (ETA) to finance its remaining investment in the plant. The decision was unanimous among regulators and the plant will now likely close mid-2022. It’s at that point that the PRC issue a decision regarding replacement. Source: Western Resource Advocates

Tesla has updated its online ordering yet again, now adding the option to integrate battery storage with commercial solar installations. The feature automatically scales an option to add corresponding Powerpacks to whatever size solar installation you choose on the site. Adding battery storage requires just the click of a checkbox. The option is currently only available for California customers, but the exclusivity is only temporary. Source: Teslarati

CALSSA organizes mask and PPE donations: The California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) is issuing a public call to solar and storage companies around the world for donations of stockpiled N95 masks to protect California healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. The call has already led to the donation of 5,000 masks, a figure the organization is looking to grow even further. Small donations are being coordinated directly through CALSSA, whereas larger donations are being disbursed at the direction of the state Office of Emergency Services. If you would like to organize a donation, contact CALSSA at (916) 228-4567 or info@calssa.org. Source: CALSSA

National Grid is postponing projects in Rhode Island after declaring a Force Majeure Event. Due to this event, the company is notifying all customers who have an application or project being processed, as the Force Majeure could cause them to be placed on hold or otherwise delayed. Source: National Grid

Envision Solar has officially launched the upgraded generation of EV ARC solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products. The new products feature a reengineered S-curved column with electronic components and energy storage elevated to the underside of the sun-tracking solar canopy. What this amounts to is 9.5 feet of flood proofing, and more parking space underneath the product. The flood protection features were instituted because nearly 40 percent of the U.S. population lives in coastal areas threatened by rising sea levels, according to Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley.