Jobs moves at Tesla, GAF Energy, Pine Gate Renewables, Yotta, stealth storage, Solar Landscape

Megan Gilman was confirmed as a Public Utilities Commissioner for the State of Colorado. Gilman resigned from the Holy Cross Energy board of directors where she had served since 2011 — and was sworn in on March 16. At Holy Cross, Gilman was involved in rate analysis and strategy, large power supply changes and approving customer-facing programs and offerings.

Paul Huelskamp recently co-founded an energy storage startup, now in stealth, that’s focused on the temporary power market. Huelskamp was previously with EverStream Energy Capital Management.

Sarah Horn, previously with Borrego Solar, is now the director of marketing at Solar Landscape, a C&I solar installer in the Northeast.

Andrew Tanner, most recently with GreenSync and before that with Geli, is now VP strategy and growth at Yotta Energy, the micro-storage company locating battery systems behind solar panels on rooftops.

Anna Wojtowicz, previously with MiaSole, is now an R&D physicist at GAF Energy.

William (Bill) Golove is now CEO at Trianon Renewable Grid Stability. According to Golove’s LinkedIn profile, Trianon is working “to commercialize a software add-on to conventional power inverters that transforms the associated inverter-based generation from asynchronous to synchronous from the perspective of the grid. The product enables inverter-based generation to provide voltage and frequency support and inertia as well or better than large fossil generation technology, according to the company, which claims “this product has the potential to dramatically accelerate the adoption of wind and solar generation in the U.S. and globally.” Golove was previously with flywheel startup Amber Kinetics.

Candace Morey was promoted to assistant general counsel at the California Public Utilities Commission.

Brendan Canavan joined solar independent power producer Navisun as VP of business development. Prior to joining Navisun, Brendan spent five years as the VP of project development and asset acquisitions at Safari Energy.

Aman Sandhu was promoted to project manager, solar roof training and quality at Tesla.

Miles Mulkey is now project manager at solar developer, Pine Gate Renewables. He was previously with First Solar.

Charly Bray is now a principal at Capacity Power Group, which focuses on front-of-the-meter energy storage systems. He was previously with First Solar.

Adam Gilbert is now head of sales for ensemble financing at distributor CED Greentech. He was previously director of sales at Mosiac.