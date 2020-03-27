Morning brief: Hawaii is installing batteries to support solar and wind, Ted Danson on energy storage

Nearly all of Hawaii’s utility-scale battery storage capacity is installed with onshore wind turbines or solar PV systems, allowing excess electricity from those generators to be stored and used later. As of January 2020, about 30% of Hawaii’s total generating capacity is solar or wind. The non-dispatchable nature of these technologies creates operational challenges for system operators. Pairing batteries with wind and solar systems has proven effective in mitigating the operational challenges. Hawaii plans to generate 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2045.

Ted Danson on energy storage. Yes, that Ted Danson: DMG Productions will explore recent developments in energy storage technology on an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast 3Q/2020. Energy storage can take many forms, including pumped hydro, flywheels, and batteries. Focusing on recent developments in microgrid technology, this segment of Advancements will explore energy storage integrating secondary-use batteries.

Tesla is planning to retool its New York gigafactory to manufacture medical ventilators, according to a tweet from Elon Musk:

Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York.

The ventilators are being made through a partnership with with Medtronic. Tesla is using Medtronic’s existing design to ensure as quick of a manufacturing process as possible, eliminating the time it would take to design and have approved a new model. Other car companies are offering similar manufacturing support: GM is working to support ventilator-maker Ventec, while Ford is planning to help GE Health expand its ventilator output. Source: Ars Technica

SEIA is projecting that coronavirus could slash the solar workforce in half. The claim is being made as part of a campaign to convince Congress to make the federal tax credit refundable or payable directly to businesses and customers. The campaign’s outlook is not the brightest, as Democrats have already opposed specific benefits for the oil and gas industry, and the view is that the renewable energy industry hasn’t been hit as hard as airlines or hotels. Source: Bloomberg

50 MW community solar project approved in New Mexico: New Mexico utility regulators have approved a program that will allow local governments and large businesses to subscribe to the output of a 50 MW solar project, to be owned by Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The project will offer businesses and utilities 15-year commitment to match their energy use to the solar field’s output, the revenue from which the company will use to pay for the cost of constructing the project. The solar field will be built on Jicarilla Apache Nation land in northern New Mexico. Source: KOB