Morning Brief: Rare Utah earthquake knocks out power to 55,000

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Utah on Wednesday morning, knocking out power and rattling residents already shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic. About 55,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, utility Rocky Mountain Power said. It was the largest earthquake in Utah since 1992.

Live blog — dozens of aftershocks hit Wasatch Front. Source: The State Journal-Register, Fox 13 Salt Lake City

Last week, Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, temporarily suspended disconnecting electric service due to the coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed details of 21 large-scale solar, wind and storage projects that will bring 1,278 MW of capacity and more than $2.5 billion in direct, private investments to the upstate region. The developers behind the 21 projects are: Boralex, SunEast Development, ​NextEra Energy Resources, East Light Partners, TerraForm Power, Terra-Gen, Empire Renewable​s and ConnectGen​. Source: Utility Dive

New York solar NIMBY: A push toward renewable energy is facing resistance in rural areas where conspicuous panels are affecting vistas and squeezing small farmers. Read more: New York Times

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to play a critical role in the green energy transition, but despite surging global demand for the metals that go into them, we’re doing a terrible job recovering those metals after batteries die. A bill introduced in the Senate this month seeks to change that by significantly boosting federal investments in lithium-ion battery recycling. The “Battery and Critical Mineral Recycling Act of 2020” calls on Congress to dole out $150 million over the next five years to support research on innovative battery recycling approaches. Source: Grist

Scientists find reduction in air pollution in China from the COVID-19 response has likely saved more lives than have currently been lost to the virus. Source: USA Today