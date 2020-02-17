Morning Brief: unenthusiastic solar bill in West Virginia, battery storage is suffering from ‘growing pains’

Battery storage is suffering from “growing pains” as the industry matures, according to panelists at an S&P Global event, but the technology’s attractiveness seems likely to ultimately outweigh any pitfalls.

“Cost remains a key concern for the technology, said Himanshu Saxena, CEO of Starwood Energy Group Global. ‘I think the [operations and maintenance] costs and the maintenance CapEx on these systems is going to be far more than people forecasted when they got into this business,’ he said, adding that the storage industry is experiencing ‘growing pains.'” Source: S&P Global

This year’s least enthusiastic solar bill, so far: The West Virginia Senate on Friday passed a bill on a unanimous vote encouraging power companies to use solar energy — in a bid to lure businesses to the state. The proposal would create a regulatory program for utilities to use a small amount of renewable energy.

The bill includes text saying renewables cannot “displace any current levels of coal-fired generation capacity.” Source: Associated Press