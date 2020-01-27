Morning Brief: City National Bank loans $15 million to Sonnedix, McCarthy hiring construction workers for Assembly Solar

City National Bank loans $15 million to Sonnedix: “City National Bank, Florida’s third largest bank, issued a $15 million loan to Sonnedix. The non-recourse loan will be used to finance Sonnedix’s solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Puerto Rico. The transaction was announced on January 14. Sonnedix started operations in Puerto Rico in 2015, where it currently has two operational solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 73MW and more than 50MW of solar power capacity under development on the island. Holland & Knight Partners Roberto Pupo and Lara Rios advised City National Bank in the transaction.” Source: Global Legal Chronicle
McCarthy hiring construction workers for Assembly Solar Project: “McCarthy Building Companies plans to hire more than 200 craft workers and 100 general laborers for Ranger Power’s Assembly Solar Project in Hazelton and Venice townships in Michigan. The project is the state’s largest solar farm. Area residents interested in working on the construction of the Assembly Solar Project should visit www.McCarthy.com/careers/search, and enter “solar” to find job postings.” Source: McCarthy Building Companies
Maryland releases 1,800 acres of agricultural land for solar development: 1,800 out of a possible 93,000 reserved agricultural acres in Montgomery County, Maryland have been opened for solar development. The decision was made to progress the county’s promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2027 and 100% by 2035. If every acre is developed, county officials have predicted a 4% emissions reduction. Source: Bethesda Magazine
San Diego Solar Experience returns for fourth year: On February 8, the San Diego Solar Experience is back with five, solar+storage seminars, followed by a celebration at AleSmith Brewing Company. The seminars will be held in Chula Vista, Escondido, Poway, Carmel Valley and Carlsbad from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m and will cover how to go solar with energy storage, how customers can protect their home from future power shut-offs, secure the 26 percent federal tax credit in 2020, financing options and how to choose a solar+storage provider. Source: San Diego Solar Experience
Sunverge raises $11 million: “Sunverge, a provider of a distributed energy resource control and aggregation platform, raised $11 million in new capital in a round led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund with participation from Equinor Energy Ventures and Evergy Ventures. The plan post-funding is continue to expand and evolve its platform.” Source: Solar Builder Mag
