Have you taken the EnergySage solar installer survey?

Now in its fifth year, EnergySage has once again partnered with NABCEP to provide a solar installer survey designed to gauge the perspectives of business people at U.S. solar installation companies.

EnergySage’s online platform offers home and business owners apples-to-apples comparisons of bids for PV systems from vetted installers.

This survey represents the largest and most comprehensive business climate survey of solar installers in our industry. In return for participation, all respondents will receive an advance copy of the detailed survey results. The questions in this survey are intended for sales professionals, business executives and owners of solar companies.

By tapping a national network of participating solar installers, EnergySage has been able to bring some of the most up-to-date and insightful information on the residential solar sector through its installer surveys and market reports.

The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. Please direct your installer colleagues to take the survey via this link.