SunCast Episode 211 – History of Shoals w/ Dean Solon & Ben Macias

it's a new year and a new decade.

We are kicking off the new year with an interview that has taken me the entire 4 years of SunCast to finally nail down but it has been so worth it. Dean Solon founded Shoals Technologies more than two decades ago, and it is one of the most well-known fast-growing and highly profitable businesses that I know of in our industry. But do you know the inception story?

Well, wait no longer my friend, today you will get the full details, not only the how and why Dean started Shoals, but we are also joined in the first half by his prodigy and VP of Sales, Ben Macias. The relationship has been one full of struggles but also full of wild success, incredible growth, and love. Indeed, Ben and Dean appear more like father and son than mentor and mentee, or founder and prodigy. They have both discussed the perspective of our solar industry and today we will dive into what, from their point of view, makes shoals tick and keeps them at the bleeding and leading edge of the solar revolution.

This discussion was recorded live at SPI Podcast Lounge, and Dean gave us great insights into the mind and process he’s undergirded the staggering success and stain power of Shoals.