SunCast Episode 207: Black & Veatch 2020 Megatrends with Brian Sifton, Sustainability Manager

Listen to the podcast here or by visiting the SunCast blog.

Welcome to Tactical Tuesday, a short-form conversation with subject-matter experts designed to give you practical tools, tips and advice for building your solar business or career.

Today I’m joined by Brian Sifton. Brian is the sustainability program manager for Black & Veatch, one of the most respected engineering consulting firms in the power & infrastructure sector. He’s also one of the authors of the new Megatrends report that B&V is releasing today Dec 17th. B&V surveyed hundreds of customers from water, infrastructure, power and other industries and the report triangulates convergence in these megatrends.

Thanks to our podcast sponsors for continuing to help make this content free to you!