Alta Devices hopes outside investors will revive the Hanergy-owned thin-film GaAs solar firm

Last week, pv magazine reported that Hanergy-owned Alta Devices, the world record efficiency holder for single-junction solar cells, furloughed almost all of its Sunnyvale, California staff without pay or notice. This was according to several of the almost 250 employees affected.

But the statement we just received from Charles Marino, the chief operating officer at Alta, tells a more positive story:

“I am pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached between Alta Devices and Hanergy, to allow Alta to bring in outside investors to breathe new life into the company, and to get the thin film GaAs technology leader back on track. We are encouraged by this agreement that allows us to raise funding and we know that we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Marino added:

“Also, it should be stated that Alta Devices has not laid off 250 employees without notice, rather the company shut down the operations while we reorganize, in parallel to seeking investor funding.”

Why Hanergy is finally consenting to new investment after months of inaction remains a mystery. Skilled employees stranded without pay or health care are going to find new jobs. The good faith of customers and vendors is going to be difficult to regain.

A source has informed pv magazine that the arsine gas (a chemical of interest to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) that was stored for weeks in the vacant Alta building has been removed

We have reached out to Hanergy for comment but have not yet received a response.

Hanergy’s solar buying spree

As a refresher — China’s Hanergy acquired Alta Devices, a maker of GaAs solar cells, for an undisclosed amount in 2013, along with CIGS thin-film PV vendors Solibro, MiaSolé, and Global Solar Energy in a roll-up of some of last decade’s solar VC excesses.