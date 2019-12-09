SunCast Episode 203: SPI’2019 marketing trends 2020

Listen to the episode here or go to the SunCast blog. Originally posted 12/6.

Welcome back, Solar Warrior. If you are unfamiliar, we call this Flashback Friday, and it’s my way of giving you a glimpse back at something we did recently that I think you should have a listen to. Whether it’s content from one of our many live events (Like the Podcast Lounge at SPI!), or perhaps a replay of older archived episodes that have gotten thousands of downloads, or just a glimpse at what was published on the podcast during the week.

If you are struggling with your marketing strategy, you are in luck! Today’s episode is from our SPI Podcast Lounge where we had a Marketing Agency Roundtable with the best and the brightest in the solar marketing industry: Deborah Knuckey from Kiterocket, Mike Casey from Tigercomm, Keith Zakheim from Antenna Group, and Lauren Glickman from RenewComm. We talked about the tips, tactics, strategies, and ways that you can (and should) take your marketing to the next level as we look into the 2020.