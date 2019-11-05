Dominion’s biggest project ever, EDP’s big buy: pvMB 11/5/19

Dominion to add 150 MW – Dominion Energy’s newest solar project will also be the company’s largest. The Fort Powhatan Solar facility is set to clock in at 150 MW when it is completed in 2021. The project is set to be located in Prince George County, Virginia, and will bring the company to 45% of its goal to have 3 GW of wind and solar in operation or under development in Virginia by 2022. Of that total, Dominion has more than 40 solar facilities totaling more than 1.5 GW of generation operational or under development in Virginia. Source: Dominion Energy

EDP buys 50% stake in 278 MW of First Solar projects in the US – “EDP Renewables North America LLC has acquired a 50% stake in a 278MW US solar portfolio that was developed by First Solar. EDP expects to make an equity investment of US$150 million for the full construction and net of the expected tax equity financing. The portfolio of three projects is expected to come online over the coming months. All the plants have secured long-term power purchase agreements.” Source Renewables Now

Also something big happened in North Carolina at the end of last week:

It’s hard to overstate the importance of state utility commissions for energy policy. So it’s a big development that the NC legislature just confirmed Gov. Cooper’s 3 appointees for 6yr terms, holding the potential for meaningful reform. More context here: https://t.co/T6USLpoItL — Tyler Norris (@tylerhnorris) November 1, 2019

RES to build 57.5 MW solar project for Origis – “Origis Energy USA and RES (Renewable Energy Systems) announced the selection of RES to construct the Origis Energy Tanglewood Solar project, a 57.5 MWac solar farm in Mitchell County, Georgia. Origis Energy developed the solar site as one of the facilities under the Georgia Power Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) serving the utility’s customers participating in the Commercial and Industrial REDI (C&I REDI) program. This contract represents the first construction partnership between Origis Energy and RES. Origis Energy will own and operate the facility. Tanglewood Solar is one of two solar plants under the Georgia Power C&I REDI program announced in April 2018. Construction on the Camilla, GA based project began in June 2019. Tanglewood Solar represents continued solar development in Camilla, GA by both firms.” Source: Origis Energy

18th annual Solar Cup launches – Solar Cup is upon us and 700 students from 36 Southern California-area high school teams will begin building 16-foot canoe-like boats that they will race in the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s solar-powered boat competition, held May 15-17 at Lake Skinner in southeast Riverside County, California. After this weekend’s boat-building workshop, it’s all on the students to perfect their project. Source: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

Fisker reveals electric SUV name – Fisker Inc. has revealed the name of its upcoming all-electric luxury sports utility vehicle: Fisker Ocean. Designed in California by Henrik Fisker, the Fisker Ocean will be the world’s most sustainable vehicle – featuring recycled, vegan and more innovative materials. Supporting the car’s electric power source, is a full-length solar roof, set to boost fuel efficiency and lower carbon dioxide emissions to the tune of 1000 free, clean miles per year. The carpeting in the car is made from 100% recycled nylon, sourced from abandoned fishing net waste, while the interior features 100% polycarbonate polyurethane surfaces and 100% reinforced rayon backing. Source: Fisker