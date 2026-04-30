ESS Tech to add 8.5 GWh of U.S.-made sodium‑ion batteries to its portfolio

From ESS News
U.S.-based ESS Tech is targeting entry into the short- and medium-duration storage segments with non-lithium-ion storage solutions. Under a letter of intent for a strategic partnership with Alsym Energy, the long-duration storage specialist plans to add 8.5 GWh of sodium-ion cells and modules to its portfolio.
Through this initiative, ESS Tech aims to expand its presence in a market segment historically dominated by lithium-ion technologies and to develop a broader non-lithium storage offering across multiple duration ranges, with an emphasis on alternative chemistries designed to balance performance, safety, and cost.
Massachusetts-based Alsym Energy officially introduced its Na-Series in October 2025, describing it as non-flammable and non-toxic. The products use materials not sourced from foreign entities of concern (FEOC) and are positioned to support a lower levelized cost of storage (LCOS).
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