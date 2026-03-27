EnerSys shifts next-gen lead-acid manufacturing to Missouri for AI-era data centers

From ESS News

EnerSys is pushing to scale up its proprietary take on lead-acid batteries and, in doing so, has announced a restructuring of its manufacturing facilities, shifting production away from Mexico and into the U.S.

The company will close its lead-acid battery manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico, and shift focus to its Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) plant in Springfield, Missouri, as part of a $37 million restructuring.

The company is framing it as a technology upgrade with an eye on data centers, as well as acknowledging a tariff hedge strategy in the move.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website…