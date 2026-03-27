Form Energy, Crusoe partner on 12 GWh of iron-air batteries for AI data centers

From ESS News

U.S. long-duration storage specialist Form Energy has agreed to deploy 12 GWh of capacity for AI infrastructure developer Crusoe, with deliveries starting in 2027.

Under the agreement, Crusoe has secured reserved volume, pricing, and delivery terms, ensuring access to Form Energy’s iron-air battery technology as it scales its AI infrastructure. All systems will be manufactured at Form Energy’s Form Factory 1 in Weirton, West Virginia, supporting domestic energy manufacturing and job creation.

Crusoe aims to deliver AI infrastructure at speed and is therefore committed to a “bring-your-own-capacity” approach, whereby power generation is developed and secured alongside compute. This model accelerates deployment, reduces reliance on constrained grid capacity, supports utility system growth, helps shield ratepayers from cost increases, and enhances overall grid reliability, the company explains.

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