Origis Energy secures $545 million for Texas solar and storage portfolio

Miami-headquartered Origis Energy announced it has secured $545 million in project financing for a portfolio of solar and energy storage assets located in Texas. The funding, which includes construction and term debt as well as tax equity, will support the completion of three utility-scale projects.

The financing was provided by a syndicate of lenders including MUFG, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), and SMBC. The tax equity portion of the deal was committed by a major financial institution.

The funds are earmarked for three specific projects: the 150 MW solar plus 50 MW storage “Lone Star” facility, the 200 MW “Bluebonnet” solar project, and an additional 100 MW solar plus 100 MW storage expansion. All three projects are expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2026.

“This financing reflects the continued confidence of the financial community in our ability to deliver high-quality, large-scale renewable energy infrastructure,” said Vikas Anand, chief executive officer of Origis Energy. “Texas remains a critical market for our portfolio as we work to meet the surging demand for carbon-free electricity.”

Origis Energy was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright on the legal aspects of the transaction, while the lenders were represented by Milbank LLP.The announcement follows a series of successful capital raises for Origis in the ERCOT market. The company currently has over 4 GW of solar and storage in construction or near-term development across the United States, with a total pipeline exceeding 25 GW.

The energy generated from the portfolio is largely contracted through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with municipal utilities and corporate offtakers. Once operational, the projects are expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 90,000 homes.

Founded in 2008, Origis has operated as a portfolio company of Antin Infrastructure Partners since 2021. The firm was recently ranked by S&P Global as one of the top five utility-scale solar developers in the United States through 2028.