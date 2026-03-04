Canada’s largest operating battery storage running Tesla Megapack 2XL units is now commissioned in Ontario

From ESS News

Boralex and and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) have announced the commercial commissioning of the Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park in Ontario, a four-hour duration projects.

The BESS site, located in Hagerville, on the Niagara Peninsula in Southern Ontario, Canada, on the north shore of Lake Erie, consists primarily of 334 Tesla Megapack 2XL units, is 300 MW / 1,200 MWh in power and capacity.

It was selected by the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in 2023 as part of its Expedited Long-Term Request for Proposals (RFP) for storage capacity. Boralex said it was also supporting Haldimand County through a “Community Benefit Agreement.”

Another winning project now known as the 80 MW / 320 MWh Sanjgon BESS, once called Tilbury, was the other winning project that Boralex and Walpole Island First Nation announced was commissioned in January 2026. That was Boralex’s first in North America.

Outside of the IESO awards, Boralex and SNGRDC are also working on the 125 MW / 500 MWh Oxford BESS, which the organizations said “is expected to begin construction shortly.”

SNGRDC is also planning for the commissioning of the Elora BESS and the Hedley BESS in 2027, with Canadian Solar supplying those sites with its e-STORAGE subsidiary’s SolBank 3.0 BESS.