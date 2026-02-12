Solar for Women announces spring 2026 webinar series on workforce development

A GRID Alternatives volunteer works to install solar in the Inland Empire of California. Photo by Kate Costa.

Solar for Women, a Colorado-based nonprofit workforce development organization, has announced a new webinar series titled “Making Yourself Indispensable in a Tight Job Market.” The series runs from March through May 2026 and is designed to support women pursuing technical careers and skilled trades in the solar industry.

The central theme of the series is helping women develop practical strategies for finding work and navigating a competitive job market, and is specifically geared toward women interested in technical roles, such as installation, operations and maintenance.

The series consists of three separate sessions featuring panelists from various sectors of the solar industry, including residential installers, operations and maintenance (O&M) cooperatives and training organizations.

“We tried to ensure that each webinar would include the voice of a current or former solar tradeswoman to continue to pursue our mission, and to create more spaces for these important voices, alongside the other amazing women who are contributing.” said Solar for Women founder Riley Neugebauer in a post on LinkedIn.

Session details

The first session, “Finding a Job, Networking & Diversifying,” will take place on March 5. The discussion will cover identifying current job opportunities, leveraging transferable skills and effective networking techniques.

Speakers include Erika Symmonds, a Solar for Women advisor; Janet Gomez, director of talent acquisition at Freedom Forever; and Kate Collardson, operations at Solar Service of Colorado.

On April 16, the organization will host “Smart Investments: Certifications & Licenses That Pay Off.” This session will evaluate the return on investment for specific credentials, including electrical licensure and NABCEP certification.

Panelists include Amanda Bybee, CEO of Amicus O&M Cooperative; Brit Heller, director of program management at Heatspring; and Jenny Conrardy, a journeyman electrician and residential foreman at Arch Solar.

The final webinar, “Ace the Interview, Know Your Value & Negotiate Like a Pro,” is scheduled for May 20. The session focuses on interview preparation, salary negotiation techniques and building financial resilience.

Speakers for this event include Anna Bautista, vice president of operations at Grid Alternatives, and Jesse Callahan, founding director of operations at Ironhead Solar.

Registration links for all three sessions can be found on the Solar for Women website.

About Solar for Women

Solar for Women is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the representation of women in the solar workforce, particularly in technical and installation roles.

The organization was founded in 2021, but was officially classified as a 501(c)(3) organization in 2025. Planned activities include hands-on training workshops that focus on photovoltaic installation skills, allowing participants to work directly with tools and equipment on roofs.

In addition to technical training, the organization operates as a network for mentorship, offering peer support to women who are often the minority on job sites.

Founder Riley Neugebauer has worked in and around the solar industry since 2009 as an installer, electrician, training developer and installer sales specialist. She is also a senior fellow at the Environmental Leadership Program, a nonprofit that aims to create a “diverse community of leaders across a spectrum of career and lifework.”