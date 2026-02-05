Global BESS capacity tops 250 GW, overtaking pumped hydro for first time

From ESS News

Last year marked a historic inflection point for BESS, as global operational storage capacity surpassed 250 GW, overtaking pumped hydropower energy storage (PHES) for the first time, according to Rystad Energy.

Annual additions exceeded 100 GW/280 GWh in 2025 – nearly triple the volumes added in 2023 – reflecting a compound annual growth rate of over 100% between 2020 and 2025. This rapid expansion makes BESS one of the fastest-growing energy technologies of the decade, according to Rystad’s Energy Storage Outlook white paper.

Deployment momentum is expected to accelerate further in 2026, with global BESS additions projected to exceed 130 GW/350 GWh. Established markets such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany will continue to lead, while emerging markets – including Italy, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, Chile, and Eastern Europe – are gaining prominence as policy frameworks, grid needs, and project pipelines align.

