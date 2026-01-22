Doral Renewables activates 48 MW solar project in Ohio

Doral Renewables LLC announced it achieved commercial operations at Great Bend Solar, a solar project located in Meigs County, Ohio.

The project represents the first operational asset for the company in Ohio and its second nationwide. The first was Mammoth North Solar, a 400 MW facility in Starke County, Indiana, which came online in October 2024

The 370-acre site has a generation capacity of 48 MW. Electricity produced at the facility flows into the PJM Interconnection system via a long-term power purchase agreement with a major offtaker.

The solar modules are mounted on a single-axis tracking system provided by Nextracker. The solar project is expected to generate 92,514 MWh of electricity annually, meeting the demand of about 9,200 homes and offsetting 62,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Construction of the project began in May 2024. The project reached financial close with a $30 million tax equity commitment from Fifth Third Bank and debt financing provided by HSBC.

By reaching substantial completion in late 2025, the project secured federal tax equity eligibility prior to the 2026 phase-down of residential and specific utility-scale incentives under current federal energy policy.

The project operates under a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with local authorities. This arrangement results in $400,000 in annual revenue for Meigs County and local school districts.

During the construction phase, the site employed 250 workers, with approximately 85% of the labor force sourced from the local region.

Doral Renewables currently manages a development pipeline exceeding 13 GW of capacity across the United States. This includes the Mammoth Solar complex in Indiana, which is currently one of the largest solar installations under construction in the country.