Arizona project to incorporate 300 MW solar with 1,200 MWh of battery storage

Virginia-based Fluence Energy is supplying its Gridstack Pro battery-based energy storage system (BESS) for the Pioneer Clean Energy Center solar project in Yuma County, Arizona. The facility, under development by BrightNight and Cordelio Power, will supply 300 MW of solar power plus 1,200 MWh of storage to bolster local infrastructure.

The Pioneer Clean Energy Center will operate under a long-term tolling agreement for Arizona Public Service (APS) utility customers. The facility is also expected to enhance grid reliability and help mitigate regional peak demand challenges.

Florida-based BrightNight says it will construct a 230 kV generation tie line to connect the facility with a substation approximately 9 km away. The project, now under construction, is expected to be operational in April 2027.

“Pioneer will deliver reliable, dispatchable clean power that Arizona needs to support its rapid growth,” said Martin Hermann, CEO of BrightNight. “This project demonstrates how large-scale renewables paired with advanced storage can provide firm capacity and real grid resilience.”

Canada-owned Cordillio Power owns and operates a 1.86 GW portfolio of wind and solar assets throughout North America and is described as BrightNight’s venture capital partner on the project. BrightNight and Cordillio signed a power purchase agreement with APS in early 2025.

Fluence’s Gridstack Pro 5000 series BESS was selected for the project. The units are packaged in the footprint of a standard 20-ft. shipping container and incorporate U.S.-manufactured battery cells, modules, enclosures and thermal management systems.

“We are proud to partner on this project, demonstrating that U.S.-made battery systems can meet critical power needs reliably and cost-effectively,” said John Zahurancik, chief customer success officer at Fluence.

Increasing electricity demand from data centers, manufacturing and other loads is sparking a wave of new energy generation facilities. Not all locations are able to support the natural gas or water needs of combined-cycle or linear generators. Projects such as the Pioneer Clean Energy Center using a combination of solar and storage provide dispatchable power reliably without burning fossil fuels or overburdening local water sources.