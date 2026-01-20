Copeland releases sanitary water heat pumps

From pv magazine Global

U.S.-based heating specialist Copeland has launched a new sanitary water heat pump for applications in commercial buildings.

The new product, called Sensi Hydro, is designed to deliver a consistent hot water supply and is available in models ranging from 6 hp to 20 hp.

According to the company, the integrated heating solution is aimed at hotels, commercial buildings, and public facilities, providing energy-efficient water heating, with Southeast Asia as the primary target market.

The units are powered by Copeland ZW scroll compressors and can deliver hot water at temperatures of up to 60 C. Independent refrigerant circuits and a backup operating mode are designed to ensure reliable hot water supply under challenging conditions.

Copeland said the ZW scroll compressors are a core component of the system. The compressors use an axial-compliance design and high-power motors to maintain performance across a range of operating conditions. They can operate at evaporation temperatures between 0.15 C and 25 C. The units also use refrigerants with zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), according to the company.

Performance metrics such as coefficient of performance (COP), exact kW capacities, input power, water flow rates and physical dimensions were not published by Copeland.

“The launch of Copeland’s Sensi Hydro sanitary heat pump aligns with the region’s priorities,” said Michael Toh, president of Asia-Pacific for Copeland. “Our new offerings showcase technology aimed at improving efficiency, reliability, and decarbonization while addressing rising operational costs.”