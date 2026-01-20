The changing landscape for utility-scale solar O&M

How can asset owners set up their solar projects for long-term operational success?

Brown: Operational success means different things to different owners, so asset owners should start by defining what long-term operational success means to them. Next, it’s key for them to select an O&M partner that has a long-term perspective. Not every owner ends up holding the asset for its entire lifespan, so it really comes down to those two main things: understanding what you value and then selecting the O&M partner that aligns well with your priorities as an owner.

How has the role of an O&M partner evolved in utility-scale solar?

Ladner: Some folks in the industry still have a perception that solar maintenance is basic and simple – that you set it and forget it. But solar plants are dynamic, operating assets that consist of millions of parts and pieces with varying life spans. It is not effective for an O&M partner to just check the box by performing scheduled maintenance, respond when something breaks, and move on.

As an O&M partner who values long-term partnerships, DEPCOM brings a reality-based view to ensure alignment and transparency with owners about what is realistic for energy production, plant performance, and reliability expectations. Historical knowledge of the solar and energy storage plants is also very important, which is why we empower our technicians to share their knowledge and perspective directly with our customers. This transparency helps owners understand why plant performance is what it is and how best to improve outcomes.

Our role as an O&M partner has evolved beyond simply performing O&M. Customers value the fact that we are a bankable, one-source solution, offering engineering support, procurement, large and small-scale construction, repowering, and restoration.

What should asset owners expect from a utility-scale O&M provider?

Ladner: Asset owners should expect their O&M provider to have an ownership mentality. For DEPCOM, this means maintaining real-time awareness of what’s going on at the plant and why, how we can optimize plant production, and the ability to communicate that clearly with the owner. Oftentimes, this can seem costly, so it’s also important for an O&M provider to use economic thinking to keep the customer connected with improved outcomes through long-term value of their asset.

For owners who might be navigating a change in their O&M provider, what makes that transition smooth and helps ensure continuity?

Brown: A successful transition starts with the right mindset, a clear approach and a strong partner. When transitions are treated as a structured, collaborative process rather than a disruption, continuity becomes much easier to maintain. At DEPCOM, we have a transition manager who owns the transition process and serves as an accountability partner for our team and for the customer’s team.

We’ve developed frameworks for onboarding and offboarding transitions, which lay out all responsibilities and timelines so that everyone knows whether something is an owner deliverable or a DEPCOM deliverable, which team is responsible for the deliverable, and where timelines are or are not flexible.

Transitions are inevitable. Having the right mindset and partner can help make a transition smooth, but it’s also important to have an aligned framework that is transparent to both parties and continuously updated.

