Fluence supplies 1.2 GWh Arizona project, NextVolt sells 1 GWh battery

From ESS News

Global battery giant Fluence has agreed to supply its Gridstack Pro energy storage solution for a 1.2 GWh BESS in Yuma County, Arizona. As well as a gigawatt-scale battery, Arizona’s Pioneer Clean Energy Center also incorporates 300 MW of AC solar. The facility will operate under a long-term tolling agreement and is expected to begin commercial operations by April 2027.

Construction is already underway at the site. The site co-developed by BrightNight and independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio will use US manufactured cells, modules, enclosures, and thermal management systems and it will provide grid stability for the Arizona region.

“We are proud to partner on this project, demonstrating that US-made battery systems can meet critical power needs reliably and cost-effectively,” said John Zahurancik, Chief Customer Success Officer, Fluence. The company already has a deal in Arizona to supply its GridStack Pro system to Torch Clean Energy, the developer of a 640 MWh BESS.

NextVolt’s sale

Meanwhile, U.S. BESS developer NextVolt has announced it is selling a big battery from its 1 GW+ North American development portfolio.

The company said it has sold its 250 MW/1 GWh standalone BESS to Exus Renewables, an owner-operator and asset manager. Exus has almost 6 GW in its portfolio, with more than 700 MW now operating or under construction.

The project is in development and is located in the Western Interconnection region, an area of North America spanning the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, as well as the northern part of Baja California, Mexico and parts of the 14 Western states in between. The area is controlled by the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), a nonprofit responsible for its reliable electricity operations.

NextVolt has already overseen site control, due diligence and early-stage development work at the BESS site. Exus will then advance the project through final development and construction. It will also take over long-term ownership.

NextVolt plans to reinvest the proceeds of the sale into its business.