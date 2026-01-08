Three massive grid-scale battery projects move ahead in Texas, California

Texas and California lead the latest energy storage surge with SolarMax and Spearmint advancing major projects, a Texas developer securing 10 GWh for data centers, and Ormat and Terra-gen commissioning 655 MWh of new capacity.

Image: Terra-Gen

Share

From ESS News

Texas: SolarMax wins EPC contract for 600 MWh BESS; Spearmint nets investment for 400 MWh of BESS

United States company SolarMax expects the contract for its Texas battery energy storage system (BESS) to generate revenues of $258.1 million. And Spearmint Energy has secured an equity investment for its Tierra Seca and Seven Flags batteries.
Texas developer secures 10 GWh+ of BESS capacity to supply data centers

Ormat Technologies, Terra-Gen commission 655 MWh of battery storage in California

Two battery energy storage projects with a total capacity of around 655 MWh have begun commercial operations in California.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Big Tech turns to solar and storage to bypass grid bottlenecks
07 January 2026 Data center developers are co-locating generation and storage to avoid interconnection queues, as the traditional grid is failing to meet power requir...