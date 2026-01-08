Exus Renewables secures $400 million credit facility to fund 4.5 GW pipeline

Exus Renewables North America announced it closed a $400 million senior secured corporate credit facility. The company manages a portfolio of 700 MW of renewable energy assets currently in operation or under construction. It also holds a development pipeline of 4.5 GW.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for interconnection deposits, equipment procurement, and commercial offtake expenses.

The credit facility supports energy supply for data centers, manufacturers, and industrial operations. Exus recently signed power purchase agreements with Google and Meta.

The financing was arranged by Santander, Barclays, ING Capital, and Nomura Securities. KeyBanc Capital Markets and BHI served as joint lead arrangers. ING Capital and Nomura acted as green loan coordinators. Santander is the administrative agent and KeyBank is the collateral agent.

Exus operates from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque with 100 employees. The company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing utility scale renewable energy assets. PEI Global Partners and Latham and Watkins advised Exus on the transaction. Paul Hastings provided legal counsel to the lenders. The total portfolio of the company exceeds 5.8 GW.