Exus Renewables secures $400 million credit facility to fund 4.5 GW pipeline

Exus Renewables North America announced it closed a $400 million senior secured corporate credit facility. The company manages a portfolio of 700 MW of renewable energy assets currently in operation or under construction. It also holds a development pipeline of 4.5 GW.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds for interconnection deposits, equipment procurement, and commercial offtake expenses.
The credit facility supports energy supply for data centers, manufacturers, and industrial operations. Exus recently signed power purchase agreements with Google and Meta.
The financing was arranged by Santander, Barclays, ING Capital, and Nomura Securities. KeyBanc Capital Markets and BHI served as joint lead arrangers. ING Capital and Nomura acted as green loan coordinators. Santander is the administrative agent and KeyBank is the collateral agent.
Exus operates from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque with 100 employees. The company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing utility scale renewable energy assets. PEI Global Partners and Latham and Watkins advised Exus on the transaction. Paul Hastings provided legal counsel to the lenders. The total portfolio of the company exceeds 5.8 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.